Sometimes we have to choose optimism over our own‚ very human‚ instinct towards pessimism. Sometimes we have to cast aside our own inner misanthrope and do what humanity has done best through the ages: We have to believe in our future.

Since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president of the ANC in December there has been much commentary about our prospects as a country. Much hope has been placed in the man. Much cynicism has also been offered.

Some‚ like me‚ have said that he faces an uphill battle. We have said that he takes over leadership of the ANC with a deeply divided national executive behind him. We have said that his chances of success are slim. After all‚ who can succeed when surrounded by alleged thieves‚ women beaters and dissemblers such as Mosebenzi Zwane‚ Faith Muthambi‚ Mduduzi Manana and Bongani Bongo‚ among many others?

Many commentators have pointed out that Ramaphosa is no messiah. That‚ too‚ is true.

There is nothing wrong with such analysis. It is correct to give a clear-eyed‚ dispassionate reading of the lay of the land.

Yet as we begin a new year‚ I have to say that I enter 2018 with optimism in my breast‚ hope in my heart and a belief in the future. I am giving Ramaphosa‚ a leader dealt a very weak hand by his party‚ a chance.

I do so because the circumstances under which he comes to power‚ though extremely tough‚ are nothing like the way his predecessor came to lead the ANC. Ramaphosa has no rape allegations and corruption charges hanging over him. He does not rise to power on the back of mere anger against his predecessor. He is not leading a baying mob "of the wounded"‚ as Jacob Zuma did way back in 2007.