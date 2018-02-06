Cops must start dealing with crime
It is shocking to read about community members taking the law into their own hands, as if the police don't exist.
I don't condone mob justice, but residents are left stranded when cops take too long to come to a crime scene, or don't show up at all.
They are left with no choice but to deal with criminals. Law-abiding citizens cannot be held hostage by gun-wielding thugs while the men and women in blue relax in their offices.
The police should be duty bound to quickly respond to the scene of a crime. Police visibility must be increased in CBDs and communities, as it discourages criminals.
We need committed police officers who will deal with criminals without fear or favour.
Nowadays, some officers even have links to criminals who buy favours from them with bribes.
We're sick and tired of murder, theft, rape and child abductions.
More often than not, undocumented foreign nationals are bribed to commit crimes on behalf of South Africans.
Criminal activities are too sophisticated so we need more capacitated police to deal with them effectively. I'd like to make a strong appeal to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to come up with effective ways of dealing with crime.
Most policemen and women are too stout to chase after criminals. They need to frequent the gym in order to burn fat.
They also need a special course on interpersonal relations so they can know how to address our problems effectively.
They must also become multilingual so they can communicate effectively.
If we join hands, we can eradicate the weeds of crime from our society.
Amos Tebeila
Mohlaletse, Limpopo