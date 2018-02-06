Cops must start dealing with crime

It is shocking to read about community members taking the law into their own hands, as if the police don't exist.

I don't condone mob justice, but residents are left stranded when cops take too long to come to a crime scene, or don't show up at all.

They are left with no choice but to deal with criminals. Law-abiding citizens cannot be held hostage by gun-wielding thugs while the men and women in blue relax in their offices.

The police should be duty bound to quickly respond to the scene of a crime. Police visibility must be increased in CBDs and communities, as it discourages criminals.

We need committed police officers who will deal with criminals without fear or favour.

Nowadays, some officers even have links to criminals who buy favours from them with bribes.

We're sick and tired of murder, theft, rape and child abductions.