Suspect arrested for murder of two girls in school hostel
North West police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of two teenage girls whose bodies were discovered in a school hostel.
According to police‚ the bodies of the two girls‚ aged 16 and 17‚ were discovered by a hostel matron at the Stella High School in Stella on Saturday morning. “The matron found the body of the 17-year-old girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel. She alerted the school management and the police were summoned.
“Upon investigation‚ the police discovered the second body with a string around her neck at the hostel's bathroom.
“Subsequent to a thorough investigation‚ a 19-year-old man who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the two girls was arrested. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues‚” police said.
North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane condemned the incident and applauded the police for their swift reaction leading to the arrest of a suspect.