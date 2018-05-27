North West police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of two teenage girls whose bodies were discovered in a school hostel.

According to police‚ the bodies of the two girls‚ aged 16 and 17‚ were discovered by a hostel matron at the Stella High School in Stella on Saturday morning. “The matron found the body of the 17-year-old girl hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel. She alerted the school management and the police were summoned.