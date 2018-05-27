A low blow for boxing

Anyone who wants to be famous need not look any further, they must just come and be part of the boxing fraternity.

The platform is freely available for all to launch themselves at the expense of the fistic sport.

Even if you are a disgraced former Safa official, banned for six years by Fifa from all football-related activities at national or international level, it does not matter.

Just come and become a master of ceremonies during a boxing press conference. No stress.

Just last week, Safa's former head of national teams, who was handed a six-year ban for his role in the fixing of match results prior to the 2010 World Cup, was in charge of a boxing press conference.

The conference was for the third instalment of the Arnold Classic Africa boxing tournament, which formed part of the Arnold Schwarzenegger Games that took place at the Sandton Convention Hall in Sandton City last week.

By the way, the midweek hype for that tournament was bigger than the actual occasion.

What made it even worse was that the ring announcer had no clue whatsoever about what he was appointed to do.