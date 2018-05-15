Ex-lover 'uses dad's gun to kill student'

The alleged killer of a Vanderbijlpark student used his father's firearm which had been reported stolen to commit the murder.

Lebohang Mofokeng, 29, was formally charged with the murder of his ex-girlfriend Jabulile Nhlapo in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court yesterday.

It emerged outside court that Mofokeng will face a further charge of theft after his father reported his firearm stolen at the Evaton police station in April - a month before Nhlapo, 21, was gunned down.

Mofokeng faces charges of murder and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition after he allegedly shot Nhlapo at her student commune last week.

According to friends, Mofokeng and Nhlapo had been dating, but the victim had broken up with him in December.

Nhlapo was found lying dead in a pool of blood in her room after Mofokeng allegedly gained access to the commune and shot her once in the head.

A police investigator who cannot be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media said Mofokeng had stolen his father's firearm.

"That is the same gun that we believe was used to kill Nhlapo. His father opened a case of theft after his gun went missing in April.