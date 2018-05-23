South Africa

Eight arrested after four taxi drivers shot dead in Brakpan CBD

By Ernest Mabuza - 23 May 2018 - 15:14
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Police arrested eight security guards and seized 10 firearms following a shootout which resulted in the death of four taxi drivers in the Brakpan CBD on Wednesday morning.

Eight other people were injured during the shootout.

Police said this was a taxi-related issue which had started in neighbouring Tsakane on Tuesday.

The security guards were hired by the association‚ they said.

They added that cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened and that the seized firearms would be subjected to ballistic testing.

