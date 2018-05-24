A KwaZulu-Natal mayor and two of his alleged accomplices were arrested in a predawn raid by the Hawks on Thursday.

The three‚ who are in their 30s‚ are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court shortly.

Specialised teams intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal speaker‚ said Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

"The three suspects - the mayor‚ a councillor and a hit man - allegedly planned an assassination plot against the Speaker‚ who is alleged to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender. It is understood the Speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process.