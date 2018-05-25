Sentencing a “rock thrower” to 10 years imprisonment‚ a magistrate heard that the problem was costing the eThekwini municipality more than R7 million a month‚ which it had not budgeted for.

Nkosinathi Mthalane‚ who pleaded guilty to seven counts of attempted murder this week‚ was sentenced in the Durban Regional Court on Friday.

Metro police Senior Superintendent Morgan Subramany presented a victim impact statement at the trial and the measures taken to prevent rocks being thrown at motorists.

Mthalane admitted that he had been responsible for three rock-throwing incidents‚ saying he committed the crimes because he had “pains in his body”‚ which he had to “chase away”.