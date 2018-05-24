Panayiotou‚ 31‚ was sentenced to life in prison in November for orchestrating the hit on his wife‚ Jayde‚ 29.

It is alleged that Siyoni‚ who had initially agreed to testify against Panayiotou in exchange for indemnity from prosecution‚ helped recruit the hitmen and acted as the middleman.

His Section 204 status was revoked by the high court when he recanted his confession to the police. He surprised the prosecution and claimed in court that he had been beaten and forced to implicate his former boss.

State advocate Marius Stander said on Wednesday that‚ from that point on‚ members of the Hawks had been searching for Siyoni.

Reading from the affidavit of investigating officer Captain Kanna Swanepoel‚ Stander said: “Since November 23 2017‚ me [Swanepoel] and other members of my unit hunted Siyoni relentlessly without success.

“As he could not be traced‚ I obtained a warrant for his arrest.”

Swanepoel said Siyoni’s attorney‚ Zolile Ngqeza‚ was also approached but indicated that he did not know where his client was.

At one stage‚ Ngqeza said Siyoni could be overseas.

Swanepoel said in his affidavit that prior to Siyoni’s initial arrest in 2015‚ he had given his address as an informal dwelling situated on the same premises as his parental home in Kulati Street‚ Kwazakhele.

The dwelling was demolished later. “After having testified in the high court trial‚ Siyoni once again supplied this address as his residential address‚” he said.

“Me and other members of my unit visited this address on numerous occasions‚ both during the day and night‚ without success.”

Swanepoel said Siyoni’s family‚ particularly his mother‚ were adamant that they did not know where he was.

The home of Breakfast – who was Siyoni’s girlfriend for several years – had also been visited.

“Initially‚ Breakfast indicated that she and Siyoni had terminated their relationship‚” he said.

“But at a later stage‚ Siyoni’s family said they were together in the Fort Beaufort and East London area.

“Then‚ at some stage‚ information was received that Siyoni was assisting with training at a gym in Kwazakhele.”