Zuma to use apartheid-era case to postpone corruption case.

Jacob Zuma’s lawyer has warned that the former president’s corruption trial could potentially be delayed for years as a result of a looming court battle over whether or not the state will continue to fund his legal fees.

And Zuma is very likely to use an ongoing funding dispute in the murder prosecution of apartheid-era policemen‚ which has halted the case against them‚ to make his argument for that delay.

Attorney Michael Hulley has confirmed that Zuma will ask that the case against him be postponed until there is legal certainty over whether or not he remains entitled to state-funded representation.

Zuma’s lawyers had previously told the Durban High Court that they would file for a review of the decision by National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to proceed with the case against the former president by mid-May. But Hulley has now said that this review will not happen anytime soon because of uncertainty over who exactly will pay for it.

Hulley maintained that this meant Zuma would very likely not go on trial in November‚ which is when prosecutor Billy Downer said the state would be ready to proceed with the case – insisting that the former president could only face the charges against him once he knew if and how his representation would be funded.