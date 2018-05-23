South Africa

Gangster gets life for killing Cape Town metro cop

By Staff Reporter - 23 May 2018 - 13:11
Constable Ben Koopman.
A gangster who murdered a Cape Town metro policeman was jailed for life on Wednesday.

Dixie Boys member Christopher Jantjies was convicted on Tuesday of murder‚ aggravated robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In February 2016‚ he and an accomplice shot Constable Ben Koopman outside his Eerste River home in front of Koopman’s 18-year-old son.

JP Smith‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ welcomed the sentence handed down in the High Court in Cape Town by Acting Judge Daniel Thulare.

“The city commends the state for the manner in which this case was prosecuted‚” he said.

“It is cold comfort to Constable Koopman’s family and colleagues who endured the worst possible loss and suffered emotionally in the aftermath when there was no clarity about those who were responsible.

“We are therefore very grateful that there can finally be closure on this for them and that they know who was responsible.”

Jantjies‚ who described himself as a fruit and vegetable vendor‚ was given a life sentence for murder; 15 years each on the charges of aggravated robbery and firearm possession; and five years for the possession of ammunition. All the sentences will run concurrently.

