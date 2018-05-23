A gangster who murdered a Cape Town metro policeman was jailed for life on Wednesday.

Dixie Boys member Christopher Jantjies was convicted on Tuesday of murder‚ aggravated robbery and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In February 2016‚ he and an accomplice shot Constable Ben Koopman outside his Eerste River home in front of Koopman’s 18-year-old son.

JP Smith‚ the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security‚ welcomed the sentence handed down in the High Court in Cape Town by Acting Judge Daniel Thulare.