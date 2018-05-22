The North West High Court on Tuesday discharged Marikana housing and land rights activist Napoleon Webster.

Judge Ronnie Hendricks found Webster‚ and five other accused‚ not guilty of murdering Petrus Sabata‚ who was killed at Marikana on December 8 2016.

The others are Mdlondozi Fundiwo‚ Aphindile Pungone‚ Gift Luveli‚ Nkululeko Msithwa and Luvo Soyizwaphi.

The Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa (SERI) represented Webster during the trial.

The court discharged the six and found them not guilty after the prosecution failed to produce any evidence that linked them to the death of Sabata.

Prosecutors ultimately conceded that Webster was entitled to an acquittal‚ and accepted that the State had failed to “establish [Webster’s] involvement” in the murder.