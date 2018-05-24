Security guard wounded in attempted cash heist.

A security guard escaped with his life - suffering only minor injuries - after a failed cash-in-transit heist on the N3 near the Marlboro Drive offramp in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesman Waybe Minnaar said on Wednesday that the man suffered minor injuries and was rushed to hospital.

“Suspects shot at [a CIT] van on N3 south at Marlboro‚ but sped off. Driver of the van was slightly injured and taken to hospital.

“The traffic lanes have been blocked off for the scene to be investigated‚” he said.

ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said that the man sustained injuries to his arm.

“Three more men‚ all believed to be between the ages of 20 and 50‚ did not sustain injuries. Two of the men were traveling in the cash-in-transit van and two more men were in a security vehicle when shots were fired at them‚” said Siddall.