Five people have been arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist which happened in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

The five were caught at the George Goch hostel in Johannesburg after police chased them with a helicopter.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told the publication at the scene on Atlas Road that the police’s speedy response to the heist resulted in the quick arrest.

“We also recovered a rifle after the cash-in-transit heist which happened at about 9.30am. It is alleged that more than 10 suspects who were driving in four vehicles approached two G4S security vans‚" said Masondo.

"They started shooting at the vans. Then there was a shoot-out between the security officers and the suspects. The suspects managed to blow up the cash vans and take some cash.

“We then got information and reacted. We managed to chase the suspects until at the George Goch hostel. It is at George Goch hostel where we managed to arrest these five suspects and recover a car that we suspect was used during the robbery. We also recovered the rifle.

“As I’m talking to you‚ the operation is still underway because we believe that some of the suspects are still hiding at George Goxh hostel and we hope that we will manage to arrest all of them.”