Heist suspects claim cops assaulted them

Five men who allegedly robbed two cash-in-transit vans in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, last week have claimed they were assaulted by police.

Paul Sibanda, 48, Thato Gaopantwe, 26, Sibusiso Khumalo, 34, Collen Hadebe, 42, and Thabo Molefe, 32, appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Sibanda is a Zimbabwean national who lives in Yeoville, Gaopantwe lives in Bryanston, Molefe in Pretoria, Khumalo in Braamfischerville, Soweto, while Hadebe resides in Orlando West in Soweto.

The five men stand accused of attempted murder, malicious damage to property, possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Through their lawyers, the group was granted their wish to be held at the Boksburg Prison instead of Johannesburg holding cells.