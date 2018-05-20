South Africa

Abandoned car found in parking lot might be linked to cash-in-transit heists

By Farren Collins - 20 May 2018 - 09:29
A car found abandoned in the parking lot of a block of flats which police believe could be linked to cash-in-transit heists.
Image: SUPPLIED

Police believe high-powered weapons found inside an abandoned car in Johannesburg on Saturday could be linked to recent cash-in-transit heists in the city.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said that a red Audi had been discovered in a parking lot of a block of flats opposite the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg after police had received a tip-off.

The JMPD task team and SAPS crime intelligence unit who investigated the scene saw gloves and balaclavas on the dashboard‚ and when they opened the boot they discovered an AK47‚ a R5 rifle and a revolver as well as 30 loose rounds of ammunition.

Minaar said that police established that the vehicle had been hijacked in Brooklyn‚ Pretoria‚ last month.

“There will be an investigation to see if the firearms could be linked to cash-in-transit heists committed recently‚” he said.

“The vehicle and weapons have been impounded for further investigation.”

Last week robbers made off with an undisclosed amount of money after a dramatic heist where two cash vans were blown up and a lengthy shootout took place between the criminals and security guards.

Police later arrested five suspects but more are believed to be at large.

Weapons found in an abandoned car which police believe may be linked to cash-in-transit heists.
Image: SUPPLIED

