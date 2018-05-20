Abandoned car found in parking lot might be linked to cash-in-transit heists

Police believe high-powered weapons found inside an abandoned car in Johannesburg on Saturday could be linked to recent cash-in-transit heists in the city.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said that a red Audi had been discovered in a parking lot of a block of flats opposite the Oriental Plaza in Fordsburg after police had received a tip-off.

The JMPD task team and SAPS crime intelligence unit who investigated the scene saw gloves and balaclavas on the dashboard‚ and when they opened the boot they discovered an AK47‚ a R5 rifle and a revolver as well as 30 loose rounds of ammunition.