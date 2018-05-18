“But it is now so brazen. It is now a completely new form of crime. They are starting to blow up vans on highways in South Africa. They are blowing up vans in a built up town‚ then you are dealing with a completely new beast now‚” said Burgess.

On Thursday‚ 10 men travelling in four vehicles along Atlas road in Boksburg pounced on two cash vans. They exchanged fire with the guards and then used explosives to blow up the two vans. One of the four G4S guards was shot in the leg while another suffered minor head injuries.

But the police responded promptly and gave chase on the ground and using the chopper.

The men were ultimately caught at the George Goch hostel in Johannesburg. The crime scent was such a mess that roads were blocked in Boksburg causing serious traffic congestion.

As the heist took place about 9.30am‚ the explosion and the gunfight was captured by people on their phones.

Observations were made by the public that the 10 men had some form of military training in the way they handled the gunfight with the G4S guards.

But Burgess said during her research conducted for her book‚ there was no evidence showing that the people involved had military training. However‚ there was a lot of evidence which showed police involvement in the crime.