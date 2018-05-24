Jobs at stake as Deutsche Bank reviews SA equities business

Deutsche Bank is cutting back its South African advisory and equities business as part of global restructuring.

Deutsche Bank’s SA chief Muneer Ismail confirmed via text message on Wednesday that the South African business would be affected‚ but he did not answer specific questions on job losses.

"We are reviewing our advisory and equities footprint in South Africa with a view to scaling back our activities in these areas‚” he said shortly before 10pm. “This is part of a wider review of our businesses globally.”