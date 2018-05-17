Cash vans bombed in Boksburg heist
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist that left eight people injured in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on Thursday morning.
The vehicles were attacked on Atlas Road. The scene was littered with debris and the cash vans torn apart by the force of the blasts. Bullet shells were scattered across the road.
Police have closed off the road.
Emergency Support Task Team tweeted pictures of the scene.
Active crime scene Atlas road North rand. CIT!!! pic.twitter.com/8E5d4uPYz2— Emergency Support Task Team@Support task (@emergancy_task) May 17, 2018
Initial reports‚ which have yet to be verified‚ indicated that the suspects were in at least three vehicles.
ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said eight people sustained moderate injuries.
“ER24 paramedics came across the incident just before 10am where they found two blown-up cash-in-transit vehicles. Upon further assessment‚ they found eight people who had sustained moderate injuries. Two of them are believed to be bystanders‚” she said.
“ER24‚ as well as another medical service on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.”
This is a developing story.
Two cash-in-transit vehicles were bombed during a heist in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni‚ on May 17 2018. The suspects were allegedly travelling in at least three cars. According to reports they have been nabbed.