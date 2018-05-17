SA must end trade with Israel and US

I am very disappointed with our government for its lack of decisive action against the apartheid Israel state, which is supported by Donald Trump.

It is not enough to diminish SA's embassy in Israel but we should instead cut all diplomatic ties with this apartheid state. I am not going to dwell on Trump's racism and Islamophobia but will instead focus on our government.

During the apartheid era, we were supported by many countries in our fight against the system, including US.

But the US has now switched sides and supports the apartheid Israel state. The US's somersault is not going to help free Palestine, so we must take action against Israel and those who support it. We must act now by stopping trade with Israel.