SA must end trade with Israel and US
I am very disappointed with our government for its lack of decisive action against the apartheid Israel state, which is supported by Donald Trump.
It is not enough to diminish SA's embassy in Israel but we should instead cut all diplomatic ties with this apartheid state. I am not going to dwell on Trump's racism and Islamophobia but will instead focus on our government.
During the apartheid era, we were supported by many countries in our fight against the system, including US.
But the US has now switched sides and supports the apartheid Israel state. The US's somersault is not going to help free Palestine, so we must take action against Israel and those who support it. We must act now by stopping trade with Israel.
The Israeli ambassador must also be expelled from South Africa and all Mossad agents must be chased out of the country. Those who remain must be arrested immediately. We must do the same with the US - end trade and diplomatic ties with the country.
I do feel, however, that President Cyril Ramaphosa is worse than Jacob Zuma because his interests are with the global bourgeoisie.
He must know that he was deployed to his position by the ANC. As one of the richest men in South Africa, surely his interests are not with the black working class and the poor, let alone the Muslims.
Ramaphosa will not do anything to stop the exploitation of people but would rather create more fertile ground for the people of Africa to be manipulated. The AU must also stand up and impose sanctions against Israel.
Mhlobo Gunguluzi
Gugulethu