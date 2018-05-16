Spike Lee says his KKK movie is a wake-up call for Trump’s America

Spike Lee’s satirical movie about the Ku Klux Klan may be set in the 1970s, but it is really about the deadly racism that is still prevalent in the United States, the director said on Tuesday in Cannes.

“BlacKkKlansman“, based on the true story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer who infiltrated the Colorado Springs chapter of the KKK, stars John David Washington, son of Denzel, and Adam Driver who plays the white officer who helps him pull off the subterfuge.

At the end of the film, satirical comedy gives way to news footage of the far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last August where counter-protester Heather Heyer was killed, and clips of President Donald Trump blaming “both sides” for the violence.

A quietly furious Lee used a news conference in Cannes to express his opinion on that.

“That motherf****r was given a chance to say ‘We are about love and not hate’,” he said.

“And that motherf****r did not denounce the motherf****ng Klan, the alt-right, and those Nazi motherf****rs. It was a defining moment and he could have said to the world, not the United States, that we were better than that.” Two days after the event, Trump said the KKK and similar groups were “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans“.