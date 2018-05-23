Edward Zuma's R30‚000 fine for hate speech will keep the lights on at a Pietermaritzburg school.

In the wake of violent protests at the Umthombo Senior Secondary School over school fees‚ pupils were excited to learn on Tuesday that the son of former president Jacob Zuma had to hand over cash to their impoverished school.

"We are very happy about it. In fact‚ we are in need of money. The first thing we have to do is pay the electricity bill so our lights are not cut‚" deputy principal Bongani Manyoni told SowetanLIVE on Wednesday.

The school owes the local municipality at least R105‚000 for electricity.

"It looks like the whole R30‚000 will go towards our debt. We will also have to use R1‚500 from it to pay Telkom to prevent our phone line from being disconnected‚" Manyoni said.

"We are a very poor school. Our learners come from very poor families. Our school is quintile four‚ while the rest of the schools in the township are less than quintile four‚ so our learners are expected to pay school fees."