The DA and NFP staged a walkout from the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg in protest against the presence of former president Jacob Zuma at the provincial department of agriculture and rural development budget vote on Tuesday.

Zuma was invited by agriculture and rural development MEC Themba Mthembu as his special guest‚ but the move backfired when the two opposition parties said they could not tolerate the former president’s presence in the legislature.

The DA and NFP accused of Zuma of being part of the looting of the country’s economy‚ saying they could not share the same house as him as he was part of state capture with the Gupta family.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu’s attempt to intervene by explaining that Zuma was just a guest and not scheduled to speak fell on deaf ears.

Of the opposition‚ only the IFP remained for the budget vote.

TimesLIVE has reliably learnt that Mthembu was warned by his officials against inviting Zuma as his special guest but he would have none of it.

DA provincial spokesman on agriculture and rural development‚ Sizwe Mchunu‚ posted on his Facebook page shortly after the walkout: “We‚ @DA–KZN in the KZN Legislature have staged a walkout in protest of Jacob Zuma’s presence in the chamber. Kwashuba!!! AKONAKELE”