Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has admitted to corruption in his department‚ especially pertaining to the administering of mining licences.

This was quite an admission from the rosy picture previously painted by his predecessor‚ Mosebenzi Zwane.

Mantashe‚ who was tabling his first budget policy statement in Parliament on Tuesday‚ suggested that politically connected applicants were unfairly prioritised over others.

Describing the issuing of mining rights and the proper processing of applications for mining licences as key priorities for his department‚ Mantashe also revealed how this aspect of its work was “fraught with greater challenges and laced with corruption; from declined prospecting rights‚ unprocessed applications and unexplained red-tape”.

He said an internal preliminary investigation had found that the backlog on new mineral rights applications stretched as far back as 2012 in some regional offices and it had further been found that the applications for renewal of prospecting rights applications went as far back as 2010.

“The implication of unprocessed renewal applications is that it blocks any other party from applying for mineral rights in that area. No satisfactory reasons were advanced as to why we have these backlogs‚” said Mantashe.

The word in the corridors was that applications from “known” or “paying” applicants were prioritised‚ he said.

Mantashe also revealed that internal systems to detect delays in the processing of mineral rights applications were non-existent‚ while renewal applications were normally dealt with on the applicant’s request‚ otherwise hardly attended to.