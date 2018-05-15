Agriculture has recorded job losses of 3‚000 in the first quarter of 2018‚ according to the Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

Overall‚ the situation was largely unchanged.

Stats SA said the South African working-age population increased by 153‚000 or 0‚4 per cent in the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The rise in both employment (up by 206‚000) and unemployment (up by 100‚000) over the quarter led to a rise in labour force participation rate (from 58‚8% to 59‚3%). The unemployment rate (26‚7%) remained unchanged over the first quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.

Employment gains were recorded in the formal sector (111‚000)‚ informal sector (93‚000) and private households (5‚000).

The quarterly employment increase of 206‚000 in the first quarter of 2018 was driven by six of ten industries. The contributors to the increase were the Community and social services sector (95‚000)‚ Manufacturing (58‚000)‚ Construction (40‚000) Trade (36‚000) and Finance and other business services (30‚000).