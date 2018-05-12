South Africa

Wits engineering student plunges to death

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 12 May 2018 - 09:52
Wits University Picture: Gallo Images
A mining engineering student at the University of the Witwatersrand allegedly committed suicide at a student residence on Thursday night.

The student allegedly jumped from the third floor of South Point’s Clifton Heights building in Braamfontein.

The university has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the students and will provide counselling.

In October last year‚ a Wits student died after she committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a South Point residence.

The university urged students to speak out and use the institution’s counselling support facilities.

The Wits Health faculty tweeted: “In the event that you are distressed by the recent events where one of our students passed away in tragic circumstances‚ please contact the Office of Student Support to book a counselling session. Email Studentsupport.health@wits.ac.za or call 011 717 2565/2008.”

