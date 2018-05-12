The university has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the students and will provide counselling.

In October last year‚ a Wits student died after she committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a South Point residence.

The university urged students to speak out and use the institution’s counselling support facilities.

The Wits Health faculty tweeted: “In the event that you are distressed by the recent events where one of our students passed away in tragic circumstances‚ please contact the Office of Student Support to book a counselling session. Email Studentsupport.health@wits.ac.za or call 011 717 2565/2008.”