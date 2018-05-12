Wits engineering student plunges to death
"a fall" ... it's a fvcken suicide. Can @WitsUniversity just go get the stats from Akeso about how many Wits students they admit annually. It's so shocking guys ... #BraamSuicide pic.twitter.com/iVXzA6bQKQ— Alice🌼 (@Ipeom_) May 11, 2018
A mining engineering student at the University of the Witwatersrand allegedly committed suicide at a student residence on Thursday night.
The student allegedly jumped from the third floor of South Point’s Clifton Heights building in Braamfontein.
The university has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the students and will provide counselling.
In October last year‚ a Wits student died after she committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a South Point residence.
The university urged students to speak out and use the institution’s counselling support facilities.
The Wits Health faculty tweeted: “In the event that you are distressed by the recent events where one of our students passed away in tragic circumstances‚ please contact the Office of Student Support to book a counselling session. Email Studentsupport.health@wits.ac.za or call 011 717 2565/2008.”
A second year student of Mining engineering Wits community has committed suicide by jumping off the building from 5th floor and he didn't make it. My heartfelt condolences to friends and family.— DR NGQULUNGA (@Nkanyiso_ngqulu) May 11, 2018
I’m completely gutted by the news that yet another Wits student commited suicide. Something is amiss in our academic, social, living and personal conditions that ought to be sooner rather than later.— Thato Mokoena (@thato_koena) May 11, 2018
An engeenering student from Wits just committed suicide at South point, Braamfontein.— muVenda (@Chris_matams) May 10, 2018
Depression is real
