For Sibongile Ntsoelengoe mining means technology

The mining industry is popularly thought of as an industry of men in overalls who sweat blood in the belly of the earth re-emerge with a valuable mineral of some sort.

However, for Sibongile Ntsoelengoe the mining industry is about being at the forefront of identifying the latest technology that can improve productivity levels at her company.

So sophisticated is her department that she even uses drones in some of her operations.

Ntsoelengoe, who has 14 years experience in the industry, has been technology manager at Kumba Iron Ore since 2014.

Her business unit has also deployed fixed-wing and multirotor drones for surveying and inspecting mining operations.

"If you have a four-storey building you would like to do an inspection on, it is a high risk operation because a person would be required to climb ladders," she said.

"However, using a drone you just have to fly it around the building and capture the images you want."

Ntsoelengoe said her path to being the company's technology manager began in 2013 when she was given an opportunity to develop Kumba's technology road map.

"The road map is about identifying disruptive technologies we can adopt to improve safety, get our efficiencies and productivity [levels up] and drive down our costs," she said.

The Wits University BSc in metallurgy and material engineering graduate enjoys her job because it is challenging and forces her to be innovative. "My job gives one a space to become a pathfinder. We create ways and opportunities where there were none before.