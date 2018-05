I was saddened by the deaths of miners at the Sibanye Stilwater mine, Drie-fontein, Carltonville after a reported rockfall.

I do understand we can't avoid natural disasters from happening, but how safe are our miners?

Mining bosses make lots of money and neglect people's safety even though working underground is dangerous.

But crying over spilt milk won't help us. Putting safety at mines first will.

McDivett Khumbulani Tshehla

Halfway House