Ten habits of mentally strong people

According to Dr Travis Bradberry, award-winning author of bestselling book Emotional Intelligence 2.0, to increase your mental strength, you simply need to change your outlook. It is the tough lessons in life that build the strength we need to succeed. “Developing mental strength is all about doing the things that no one else is willing to do,” he says.

So if you are going through a tough time and are looking for some inspirations, here are 10 habits of mentally strong people according to Bradberry:

You have to fight when you feel defeated

Humans are creatures of habit and if you push through a challenge, your strength will grow. If you quit when things get hard, it makes it a lot easier to quit the next time. “You always have two choices when things begin to get tough: you can either overcome an obstacle and grow in the process or let it beat you.”

You have to delay gratification

Patience and delayed gratification are essential to success. “People with mental strength know that results materialise when you put in the time and forego instant gratification,” says Bradberry. The famous Stanford experiment in which an administrator left children in a room with a marshmallow for 15 minutes sums up this point. The administrator told them they were welcome to eat it but if they waited 15 minutes, they would get another marshmallow. The study found the children who were able to wait until the administrator returned experienced better outcomes in life.