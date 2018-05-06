The trade union Solidarity has expressed its grave concern about safety in South African mines in the wake of the recent accident at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane shaft at Driefontein in Gauteng that claimed seven lives.

Advocate Paul Mardon‚ Solidarity’s deputy general secretary for occupational health and safety‚ said the union was particularly concerned about seismic activities in deep-level mines that cause falls of ground leading to mining fatalities and injuries.

He was commenting after 13 miners were trapped underground on Thursday at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane mine in Driefontein near Carletonville on the West Rand following three seismic events. Seven of the miners died while six are in a stable condition in hospital.

Mardon said that despite the many steps that had been taken to ensure mine safety and a constant decline in mining fatalities and mine injuries that had been achieved up to 2016‚ the trade union remained concerned about the increase in fatalities at mines since 2017.