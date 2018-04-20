The Bulldog versus the Commander In Chief: Malema and Nel prepare for battle

It could turn out to be the battle of the decade: The Commander In Chief versus the Bulldog‚ namely EFF leader Julius Malema against former public prosecutor Gerrie Nel.

Both sides appeared battle-ready on Thursday after the AfriForum said it would pursue a private prosecution against Malema for corruption and fraud. AfriForum said it was nothing personal.

"If the NPA did their job‚ we would not come into the picture. Mr Malema cannot cry...We will continue taking him on without apologising for it‚" said AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

Charges against Malema and his co-accused were struck off the roll on August 4 2015. His co-accused was said to be ill at the time. AfriForum has now indicated to the National Prosecuting Authority that it wants to privately prosecute Malema if the NPA decides not to go ahead with the case.