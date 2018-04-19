"The NPA neglected to place the case on the roll again during the two years and eight months that had since passed‚" said Afriforum.

Because of the NPA’s failure to act further‚ on March 19‚ 2018 AfriForum sent a letter to the NPA in which it demanded the reinstatement of the prosecution‚ it said.

"In reaction hereto‚ the NPA informed AfriForum in writing that the reinstatement of the charges against Malema is currently being considered and that a final decision will be taken by August 2018."

According to Adv Nel‚ AfriForum will privately prosecute Malema should the NPA decide to not reinstate the case against Malema and his co-accused.

Nel said it is unacceptable that the NPA after more than 30 months has failed to take the corruption case against Malema any further.

“AfriForum’s Private Prosecuting Unit was established for the very reason of ensuring that equality before the law is upheld and that the NPA does its work effectively. The NPA neglected its duty by simply abandoning the case against Malema‚” added Nel.

Kallie Kriel‚ CEO of AfriForum‚ said that Malema is not above the law. AfriForum wanted to ensure that Malema is called to account.

Kriel said that apart from this corruption case‚ AfriForum is also busy with two other cases which implicate Malema.