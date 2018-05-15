Pearl Modiade is not alone: other celebs who called off engagements
Celebrity hook ups are always very exciting, especially once they pop the big question. And what is beats a celebrity engagement? The wedding!
But sometimes our faves tend to get cold feet, much like Zaziwa presenter Pearl Modiade who again called off her nuptials which were set to happen this past weekend. The starlet was set to have her traditional wedding with her fiancé Nkululeko Buthelezi for the second time in two years.
While we might all be reeling from the news, Modiade was not alone in holding off the big day. From pre-nups to Khanyi Mbau nudes, many celeb couples have called of their weddings for some very interesting reasons.
We don't want pre-nup
Reminiscent of the Kanye West hit, producer and composer Lebo Morake and actress Zoe Mthiyane called it quits over differences they had about their prenuptial agreement in 2016.
This, after Lebo M proposed to Mthiyane in 2015 with a custom ring inspired by The Lion King song Circle of Life. He later re-married his ex-wife Angela Ngani-Casara in Egypt the same year but the pair divorced six months later.
Facebook announcement
Clint Brink and Genevieve Howard were quite a popular pair thanks to their roles on the soapie Scandal. The couple met in 2005 and dated for four years before calling it quits.
In 2009, the Sunday Times reported that fans became suspicious when Brink changed his Facebook status from "in a relationship" to "single". It was Howard who confirmed the split and said they called it quits to work on their relationship and focusing on their careers.
It takes a Khanyi Mbau nude to end a relationship
This pair was an ideal power couple; Zahara as one of the most famed musicians in the country and Amaza Ntshanga a household name due to his work on uMhlobo Wenene FM.
The pair dated for four years before Amaza went on bended knee. The engagement was kept under wraps until Zahara revealed it in a Bona Magazine interview.
While "various reasons" were given for the cancelled engagement, Zahara reportedly cited that one of those reasons was because Ntshanga had nudes of Khanyi Mbau on his phone.
Better as friends
Radio and TV presenter, Lerato Kganyago and former Sundowns footballer, Katlego Mashego went their separate ways after Kganyago apparently caught him cheating.
The pair ended their engagement and Kganyagosaid in a Drum magazine interview that they are both in a happy place. She also said that should God want allow them to get together again than it would happen.
Keep it on the hush
South African fans of former Alexander Forbes Senior Manager, Lizelle Tabane and footballer, Teko Modise were the last to know when it came to this celeb couple calling off their engagement.
While rumours were spreading wild due to the couple not sharing picture of each other on social media, Tabane later revealed that they had peacefully separated six months prior. The post also admonished the press about sharing rumours about their break up, including that Modise was abusive or possibly gay.