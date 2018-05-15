Pearl Modiade is not alone: other celebs who called off engagements

Celebrity hook ups are always very exciting, especially once they pop the big question. And what is beats a celebrity engagement? The wedding!

But sometimes our faves tend to get cold feet, much like Zaziwa presenter Pearl Modiade who again called off her nuptials which were set to happen this past weekend. The starlet was set to have her traditional wedding with her fiancé Nkululeko Buthelezi for the second time in two years.

While we might all be reeling from the news, Modiade was not alone in holding off the big day. From pre-nups to Khanyi Mbau nudes, many celeb couples have called of their weddings for some very interesting reasons.

We don't want pre-nup

Reminiscent of the Kanye West hit, producer and composer Lebo Morake and actress Zoe Mthiyane called it quits over differences they had about their prenuptial agreement in 2016.

This, after Lebo M proposed to Mthiyane in 2015 with a custom ring inspired by The Lion King song Circle of Life. He later re-married his ex-wife Angela Ngani-Casara in Egypt the same year but the pair divorced six months later.