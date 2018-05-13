National government to run troubled North West province

South Africa’s national government is taking over the running of its troubled North West province, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) said on Sunday.

Last month President Cyril Ramaphosa cut short a visit to a Commonwealth summit in Britain to travel to the province in an effort to calm tensions after crowd protests over poor public services. Protestors also demanded the resignation of the local government leader Supra Mahumapelo, a member of Ramaphosa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Mahumapelo, a key political ally of former president Jacob Zuma, has since gone on a leave of absence.

Ramaphosa, who replaced scandal-plagued Zuma in February, has vowed to tackle governance issues and root out corruption in Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Pretoria had already placed the platinum-rich province’s health and treasury departments under central government control and deployed army medics to treat hospital patients.