Why Supra Mahumapelo mantashed

"Zakes Tolo is a member of the ANC veterans in the province and is fighting Supra, that is why he changed his mind about resigning late at night," a source privy to the information said.

"In fact, he withdrew his resignation. You cannot have someone fighting Supra to take over."

Yesterday, the provincial executive committee (PEC) met in Mahikeng and took the decision to place Mahumapelo on leave of absence. He then appointed finance MEC Weny Nelson as acting premier.

ANC acting provincial secretary Suzan Dantjie, who is also speaker of the legislature, said Mahumapelo was not under duress when he resigned on Tuesday.

"He did that on his own will. The PEC forced the premier to say he can't decide to resign without us blessing that resignation. When we met as the PEC he said he was ready to resign as soon as the PEC is adjourned. The PEC told him that he did not deploy himself."

Another source said: "The ANC NEC [national executive committee] including the NWC [national working committee] never took a decision that he must step down, but NWC instructed officials to come up with a solution.

"He agreed to resign, but changed his decision because he cannot be replaced by someone who hates him."