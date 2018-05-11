Others facing the axe are former education MECs‚ Wendy Matsemela‚ Saliva Molapisi‚ Mahlakeng Mahlakeng and Motlalepule Rosho. The latest development is seen as a move to insulate Mahumapelo should a motion of no confidence in him be debated and voted on by the legislature.

The acting provincial secretary of the ANC in the North West‚ Suzan Dantjie‚ who is also the speaker of the legislature‚ could not be reached for comment by the time of writing.

But co-operative governance and traditional affairs deputy minister Obed Bapela‚ who is the ANC national executive committee deployee to the province‚ has confirmed the amended province to province list.

“That’s the decision of the PEC (provincial executive committee)‚ they took that decision. I am aware of it. Remember PECs have the powers to allocated to them to amend (lists)‚” said Bapela.

He said that according to ANC rules‚ the national leadership only gets involved in the selection of a premier.

“You can’t impose much on them but they would write to the [secretary-general’s office] to say ‘we have taken the following decision‚ be aware’‚” said Bapela.

He said informing the party’s secretary-general was only a courtesy.

“I don’t remember seeing names [of those to be removed] but they did say they will be amending the composition of the legislature‚” he said.