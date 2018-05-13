President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday conveyed his condolences‚ on behalf of government and the people of South Africa‚ on the death of veteran photographer Sam Nzima. Nzima‚ who is famous for taking the iconic image of Hector Pieterson during the 1976 Soweto uprising‚ died in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

Nzima is the recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga.

“Mr Sam Nzima was one of a kind‚ his camera captured the full brutality of apartheid oppression on the nation’s psyche and history from the Defiance Campaign through to forced removals and the Soweto student uprisings.