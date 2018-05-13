SANCO irked by ANC’s ‘unilateral’ revision of candidates’ nomination list
The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in North West has slammed what it calls the ANC’s unilateral revision of the candidates’ nomination list for the provincial legislature without consulting alliance partners.
It described the move as “a divisive act that undermines unity”.
Business Day reported this week that the ANC’s North West conundrum was deepening with the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) moving to replace members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) seen as critical of the troubled premier‚ Supra Mahumapelo.
This comes in the wake of a pending motion of no confidence in his leadership.
According to a letter from acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie‚ submitted on May 8‚ the ANC has submitted a "revised" list of MPLs to the legislature to be processed accordingly‚ the report said.
“The latest development and rumoured intended purge of members of the provincial legislature who have been vocal against allegations of corruption have not only deepened the current leadership crisis in the province but have also confirmed the extent to which organisational structures are being used to institutionalise factionalism‚ weaken oversight including accountability structures and advance the Mahumapelo fight-back strategy‚” Sanco provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe said on Saturday.
Sebegoe said Sanco’s concern was that marginalising alliance structures and undermining communities would cost the ANC dearly in the 2019 national elections.
“We call on the ANC NEC to intervene decisively in the current impasse in order to restore public confidence in governance and the ruling party. Organisational renewal and consolidation of elections structure must be prioritised while interventions at government level and investigations into alleged corruption which is robbing our communities of services unfolds‚” he said. Sebegoe added that the ANC must not allow itself to be held to ransom by those who would “not stop at anything to evade accountability”.