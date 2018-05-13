The South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in North West has slammed what it calls the ANC’s unilateral revision of the candidates’ nomination list for the provincial legislature without consulting alliance partners.

It described the move as “a divisive act that undermines unity”.

Business Day reported this week that the ANC’s North West conundrum was deepening with the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) moving to replace members of the provincial legislature (MPLs) seen as critical of the troubled premier‚ Supra Mahumapelo.

This comes in the wake of a pending motion of no confidence in his leadership.

According to a letter from acting provincial secretary Susan Dantjie‚ submitted on May 8‚ the ANC has submitted a "revised" list of MPLs to the legislature to be processed accordingly‚ the report said.