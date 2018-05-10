Hospital workers’ union Hospersa has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to step into the political crisis in the North West‚ which has crippled healthcare.

“We have reached a point whereby the President needs to prioritise the crisis at the NW Province‚” said Hospersa spokesperson Kevin Halama.

“Patient care is being compromised on a daily basis and the situation has become very desperate for the many communities that depend on public health care service. We fear that the recent announcement on the Premier’s non-resignation will spark further unrest and plunge the DoH to new lows.”

North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo had indicated on Tuesday that he would resign after weeks of violent protests over his rule. But a day later Mahumapelo backtracked‚ citing a decision by the ANC provincial executive committee.