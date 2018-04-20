ANC leaders to discuss Supra Mahumapelo's future

Supra Mahumapelo’s future as the Premier of North West will be discussed when ANC leaders meet in Mahikeng today.

ANC leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele, Obed Bapela and veteran Abram Moseki are expected to meet provincial leaders including Mahumapelo in Cookes Lakes.

The meeting comes as violent protests have rocked the North West capital as residents call for the ousting of Mahumapelo.

Among issues raised by the protesters is service delivery.