ANC leaders to discuss Supra Mahumapelo's future
Supra Mahumapelo’s future as the Premier of North West will be discussed when ANC leaders meet in Mahikeng today.
ANC leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Bheki Cele, Obed Bapela and veteran Abram Moseki are expected to meet provincial leaders including Mahumapelo in Cookes Lakes.
The meeting comes as violent protests have rocked the North West capital as residents call for the ousting of Mahumapelo.
Among issues raised by the protesters is service delivery.
“We are a community in need‚” a resident told Bheki Cele in a live interview on eNCA earlier today.
“If you can go around and look at how our people are living and it is 24 years into democratically elected government‚ nothing has changed for us. As a community we are asking national government because it seems as if provincial government does not want to listen to us‚ to please come in and have a look at Danville.”
Addressing journalists outside the meeting venue, Bapela said that service delivery in the province was “quite an issue” and they that they understand why residents are angry.
Bapela confirmed that Mahumapelo as well as ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine had arrived and the meeting would start as soon as Ramaphosa arrives.
According to Bapela, an ANC meeting that took place on Monday took a decision that members and leaders who contribute to corruption must be “disciplined”.
- Additional reporting by Boitumelo Tshehle, Penwell Dlamini and Kgothatso Madisa
A hardware and a liquor store were looted in Stateng, Mahikeng, on April 20 2018 during protests calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.