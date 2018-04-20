WATCH | Bottle store, warehouse looted in Mahikeng protests
Bottle store and a warehouse were looted on Friday morning in Mahikeng as protests calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo continued.
The protests have since turned violent leaving at least one person dead, several injured and dozens arrested.
A bottle store and a warehouse in Stateng were looted this morning.
Protesters were seen leaving these two premises with building material among other things.
Stateng residents looting a warehouse in Mahikeng as protests calling for premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down intensify. pic.twitter.com/k06YrkV2II— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) April 20, 2018
Stateng residents looting a warehouse in #Mahikeng as protests calling for premier #SupraMahumapelo to step down intensify. pic.twitter.com/iGLB6v4cs8— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) April 20, 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa was reported to have arrived in Mahikeng along with other African National Congress leaders including secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's motorcade has arrived in #Mahikeng, North West.— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) April 20, 2018
Ramaphosa cut short his UK visit to attend to the unrest in the North West. pic.twitter.com/jTTvcS4cra