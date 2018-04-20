South Africa

WATCH | Bottle store, warehouse looted in Mahikeng protests

By SowetanLIVE - 20 April 2018 - 10:56
People seen leaving a looted warehouse in Stateng as Mahikeng protests calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down continue.
Image: BOITUMELO TSHEHLE

Bottle store and a warehouse were looted on Friday morning in Mahikeng as protests calling for North West premier Supra Mahumapelo continued.

The protests have since turned violent leaving at least one person dead, several injured and dozens arrested.

A bottle store and a warehouse in Stateng were looted this morning.

Protesters were seen leaving these two premises with building material among other things.

A white Citi Golf was spotted leaving a looted warehouse in Stateng as protests in Mahikeng calling for North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step continue.
Image: BOITUMELO TSHEHLE

President Cyril Ramaphosa was reported to have arrived in Mahikeng along with other African National Congress leaders including secretary-general Ace Magashule and his deputy Jessie Duarte.

