Ramaphosa had cut short his trip to the United Kingdom‚ during which he addressed leaders and governments of Commonwealth states.

“What brought me back from London was the concern that I had when we started receiving reports about unrest that was unfolding here. The burning and torching of buildings‚ looting that had started happening here and the protests that were underway‚” said Ramaphosa.

He said he felt he needed to have an immediate presence in North West‚ along with his fellow ANC leaders.

Ramaphosa said he and his deputy‚ David Mabuza‚ had also wanted to hear wanted to hear about matters that impacted on governance in the province.

He said ANC members and the party’s North West caucus had given a full briefing on the challenges in the province. He said it had also been decided that they would like to engage with a number of other people‚ particularly members of the community.

“The issues that are being raised have to do with the position of the premier‚ they have to do with governance‚ they have to do with issues of corruption in the province - and we decided that these are matters that are serious enough‚” said Ramaphosa.