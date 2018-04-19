Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Mahikeng as anti-Supra protests intensify

President Cyril Ramaphosa and ANC heavyweights planned to visit the North West on Friday as protests calling for service delivery and the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo continued.

The Presidency said in a statement that Ramaphosa would address an “urgent meeting” with the ANC‚ Leagues Alliance and the ANC caucus in the province on Friday at 12pm in Mahikeng. The party’s secretary-general Ace Magashule‚ deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte and National Executive Committee (NEC) members in the province will join Ramaphosa.

Violent protests erupted in Mahikeng on Wednesday. The provincial capital on Thursday resembled a ghost town after some shops were looted and closed their doors.