One man has died in Mahikeng‚ the North West capital which has been rocked by violent protests against premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The man‚ believed to be one of the protesters‚ died in a car chase between police and protesters‚ in an area called Airport View‚ on Thursday evening.

Police spokeswoman Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident‚ but said police had nothing to do with the death.

"The protester died in a motor car accident in the quantum they were driving in‚” she said.

Myburgh added that police were trying to chase away protesters who barricaded the roads. Three other people were injured. It is unclear what hospital they were sent to as hospitals were shut down in the town.