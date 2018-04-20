South Africa

Mahikeng cultural centre burns down

By Staff Reporter - 20 April 2018 - 09:26
Mahikeng Cultural centre burned down.
Image: QAANITAH HUNTER

A cultural centre in Mahikeng has burned down amid violent protests targeting Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

A Tiso Blackstar Group reporter witnessed flames engulfing the centre.

One man died in the North West capital on Thursday evening during a car chase between police and protesters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is due to visit the area on Friday. Ramaphosa on Thursday called for calm after two days of protests.

In a statement by his spokesperson Khusela Diko‚ Ramaphosa announced that he would be cutting short his trip to the United Kingdom.

“President Ramaphosa has called for calm and adherence to the rule of law in the province and has called on all aggrieved parties to express their grievances through peaceful means and engagement‚ rather than violence and anarchy‚” said Diko.

She said Ramaphosa called on law enforcement agencies to exercise maximum restraint duties.

Mahumapelo has faced a revolt after it emerged that state company Denel issued a bursary of around R1 million to his son. Mahumapelo on Thursday called for an end to the mass disruptions in the province.

“We call on the protesters to refrain from the violent disruptions and approach government for discussions on any issues which they would like to discuss‚” said Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung.

