ANC body wants Supra to account
North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is likely to be hauled before the ANC's integrity commission.
This is according to the chairman of the commission, Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, who yesterday said Mahumapelo had brought the governing party into disrepute following several allegations of corruption against him.
There are also allegations that he allowed the controversial Gupta family to do irregular business with the North West government.
"It is a disturbing issue. It means some of our leaders were captured by Guptas. And we know what damage the Guptas have done to our country. That is not what the ANC stands for," Mlangeni said.
He added that the commission was closely monitoring the developments in North West.
"We are watching the situation. If it is necessary we will call him to appear before the commission to account."
Mlangeni said it was true that former president Jacob Zuma gave his powers to the Guptas to even appoint ministers.
Mahumapelo, who is also the ANC provincial chairman, is a known ally of Zuma.
ANC Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said the league had given the ANC leadership a scathing document of corruption against Mahumapelo and how the Guptas milked the North West province.
"As the veterans league we are really concerned about what is happening in North West," Zikalala said.
"We met with the veterans from North West and they gave us a scathing document about what is happening in North West. We presented the document to the NWC (national working committee) three weeks ago. The NWC must process the document and make sure that issues raised by the veterans in North West are attended to."
Zikalala said the allegations levelled against Mahumapelo must be investigated. He said the league asked in the NWC meeting on Monday what the ANC was doing about the document.
"We were informed the NWC is still processing the document," Zikalala said.
ANC national leaders visited Mahikeng yesterday in a bid to resolve the impasse over Mahumapelo, who is facing calls to quit even from within the governing party.
Zikalala said the ANC's national executive committee - the highest decision-making body of the party - should take a decision on Mahumapelo's future and "and save the organisation".
On Tuesday, Mahumapelo claimed he was being targeted because he supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma at the ANC elective conference in December.
DA North West leader Joe McGluwa said Mahumapelo has lost control of the province.
"The people of Mahikeng have taken to the streets calling for Supra to go," McGluwa said.
The motion of no confidence debate against the premier was postponed to an undetremined date on Tuesday.