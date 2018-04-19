ANC body wants Supra to account

North West premier Supra Mahumapelo is likely to be hauled before the ANC's integrity commission.

This is according to the chairman of the commission, Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni, who yesterday said Mahumapelo had brought the governing party into disrepute following several allegations of corruption against him.

There are also allegations that he allowed the controversial Gupta family to do irregular business with the North West government.

"It is a disturbing issue. It means some of our leaders were captured by Guptas. And we know what damage the Guptas have done to our country. That is not what the ANC stands for," Mlangeni said.