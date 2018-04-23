'We all know Supra Mahumapelo is corrupt' - Mahikeng residents have had enough

Enraged Mahikeng community members have accused premier Supra Mahumapelo of widespread corruption since he took over in 2014.

During the unrest last week in the capital city of North West province, several people told Sowetan about their premier's alleged corrupt dealings and how he also enriched those close to him by giving them tenders.

Mahikeng resident Jonas Tshilo said: "We had Thandi Modise as our premier, who was much better. Supra is corrupt. In fact, he is very corrupt and everyone can see it."

Tshilo cited the drastic drop in standards at public health facilities as an example.