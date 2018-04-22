Apart from two attempts to burn properties overnight‚ Mahikeng was reported by police to be “relatively” calm on Saturday following three days of violent protests by residents demanding the removal of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa had called for calm during a visit to the provincial capital on Friday.

“At this stage‚ despite visible objects that were used as barricades‚ traffic is flowing on most of the roads and allowing members of the community to travel to their destinations‚” North West police said on Saturday afternoon.

It added that nine people had been arrested on Friday for public violence and were expected to appear in the Mmabatho Magistrate’s Court on Monday with 14 other suspects arrested on Thursday.