Parliament orders probe into North West's R100m animal donation

Two parliamentary committees have ordered the national treasury and the auditor general to probe how the North-West provincial government spent R100-million on gifting "high value species" to private individuals.

The decision was taken on Tuesday morning during a joint meeting of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs and the select committee on land and mineral resources.

This comes just after the Sunday Times revealed this past weekend how North West premier Supra Mahumapelo allegedly gave former president Zuma 24 cows and a bull as a gift worth R1.5-million in October 2016.

This was at a time when the North West provincial department of rural‚ environmental and agriculture development was spending R100-million on a donation of "high value" to the South African Rare Game Breeders Holdings (SARGBH).

ANC MP and chairperson of the portfolio committee on environmental affairs Philemon Mapulane said the committee has now resolved to revive their report on the matter after they decided to involve their counterparts from the National Council of Provinces‚ which is responsible for overseeing the affairs of provincial government departments.