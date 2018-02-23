Home Affairs raids ANN7 TV studios

A government department yesterday swooped on a troubled television news broadcasting channel which was owned by former president Jacob Zuma's controversial friends, the Guptas.

The raid on ANN7 studios in Midrand, Johannesburg, apparently came after a tip-off that some employees, who hail from India, were using expired working permits.

Sowetan last night spoke to three employees who confirmed the raid.

Department of Home Affairs spokesman Thabo Mokgola refused to comment further about the raid when contacted last night and referred Sowetan to the statement the department released earlier confirming the raid.